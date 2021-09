WEST SPRINGFIELD — It took only one minute and 35 seconds of game time for Friday’s matchup between No. 2 Minnechaug and No. 3 West Springfield to get flipped upside down. That is how long it took for the Falcons to score three touchdowns at the end of the second quarter and grab a comfortable lead. Minnechaug carried that momentum into the second half and went on to defeat the Terriers, 30-8, in West Springfield.