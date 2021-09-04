Adding Houston brings them up to 4 texas schools again

Kansas (1-0) rushed the field last week after defeating FCS South Dakota, 17-14. I am a firm advocate of rushing the field, so I have no qualms there. However, that tells you a lot about the trajectory Kansas is on. #17 Coastal Carolina (1-0) blew out the Citadel in their opener, 52-14. The Chanticleers are a quality team in a surprisingly good Sun Belt Conference. Sadly, I suspect Kansas earned its only win of the season last week. It took everything in them to overcome South Dakota and Coastal Carolina is a far superior team. Coastal Carolina is a 26.5 point favorite at the time of this writing.
Comments / 0