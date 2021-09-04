Adding Houston brings them up to 4 texas schools again

Texas Tech vs Houston prediction and game preview. It’s been an interesting coaching tenure so far for head coach Dana Holgorsen. His first year went in the tank, he worked to get everything ready for 2020, and then 2020 went 2020. Now the parts are there with a veteran offensive line paving the way for a deep and talented group of backs, and with Clayton Tune a rising quarterback with the ability keep up the pace if and when this gets into a shootout.