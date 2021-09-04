CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sugar Hill, NH

200-year-old red barn in Sugar Hill under restoration

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

SUGAR HILL, N.H. (AP) — A 200-year-old historic red barn that once housed a museum, gift shop, and country store is getting a face-lift.

The Sugar Hill Sampler business had closed in 2018 around the time its owner died. Recently, Margo and Greg Connors, who live nearby, bought the property from a relative and are restoring it, the Caledonian-Record reported.

“We thought about it and thought about it and finally decided that we should try to preserve it,” Margo Connors said. “One day we drove over to Burlington on (Route) 302 and saw so many falling down barns. That was kind of the turning point – let’s just at least keep this from falling over. And then it’s taken on a little more of a life of its own.”

The barn was jacked up for much of the summer as a historic preservation crew worked beneath it to build a new foundation.

The couple eventually plan to sell the barn to their son and daughter-in-law, who plan to do more restoration.

“It’s all about preservation,” Margo Connors said. “We feel grateful we were able to do it … We just want to keep an old barn standing and still looking nice.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

566K+
Followers
311K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sugar Hill, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Connors
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barns#Falling Down#Ap#The Sugar Hill Sampler#The Caledonian Record#Burlington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Pascagoula, MSPosted by
The Associated Press

Coast city starting $450,000 park improvement project

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A park on the Mississippi coast is getting a facelift. WLOX-TV reports that construction began this week at Lighthouse Park underneath the Singing River Bridge in Pascagoula. Changes include improvements to the parking area, drainage and landscaping. Pickleball courts and bench swings are also being added,...
LifestylePosted by
The Associated Press

New exhibit explores legacy of segregated swimming pools

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — I didn’t experience the joy of water — the calm crashing waves, the confidence of swimming in the deep end, canoeing and rowing — until I was in my 30s. It wasn’t that I was uneasy around water as a child. When I had access to a pool, I’d hold my nose and dive in. I flailed my arms, dunked my friends, and screamed with glee. But for my family, water wasn’t for enjoyment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy