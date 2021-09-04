200-year-old red barn in Sugar Hill under restoration

SUGAR HILL, N.H. (AP) — A 200-year-old historic red barn that once housed a museum, gift shop, and country store is getting a face-lift.

The Sugar Hill Sampler business had closed in 2018 around the time its owner died. Recently, Margo and Greg Connors, who live nearby, bought the property from a relative and are restoring it, the Caledonian-Record reported.

“We thought about it and thought about it and finally decided that we should try to preserve it,” Margo Connors said. “One day we drove over to Burlington on (Route) 302 and saw so many falling down barns. That was kind of the turning point – let’s just at least keep this from falling over. And then it’s taken on a little more of a life of its own.”

The barn was jacked up for much of the summer as a historic preservation crew worked beneath it to build a new foundation.

The couple eventually plan to sell the barn to their son and daughter-in-law, who plan to do more restoration.

“It’s all about preservation,” Margo Connors said. “We feel grateful we were able to do it … We just want to keep an old barn standing and still looking nice.”