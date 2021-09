During Week 1 of the college football season, virtually nothing went as expected. Nail-biters, defensive battles, upsets and dominations all headlined the return to action. No better way to start a title chase than with a top-5 showcase that lived up to all the expectations. five took a defensive shutdown for Georgia to take down the defending National Champions — Clemson averaged 43 points per game in the 2020 season — in their opening week matchup. With the two teams trading punts across the first two quarters — seven to be exact — and a Georgia missed field goal, fans were eager to see the first points of the game. They couldn’t predict what would come next.