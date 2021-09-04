CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

HCSO: Deputy shoots man in connection to family violence incident in north Houston

By Leah Brennan
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA deputy shot a man who authorities say assaulted a person in a domestic violence incident Saturday morning in north Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the 900 block of Cypress Station Drive for family violence and tried to apprehend the suspect, chief deputy Edison Toquica said. Officials used a Taser on the suspect several times but it was ineffective, Toquica said.

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Harris County, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Houston, TX
Society
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
North Houston, TX
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Associated Press

Unions split on vaccine mandates, complicating Biden push

The National Nurses Union applauded President Joe Biden’s proposal to require that companies with more than 100 employees vaccinate their work force. The American Federation of Teachers once said vaccine mandates weren’t necessary, but now embraces them. In Oregon, police and firefighter unions are suing to block a mask mandate for state workers.
MLBFox News

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave extended through the 2021 season

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers was extended through the end of the season under an agreement reached Friday between MLB and the players union. Bauer has not pitched since he was accused of choking a woman unconscious and allegedly punching her several times during two consensual...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

How Gavin Newsom fought back against the recall

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, no governor in America moved faster to close down schools, restrict businesses and order his own constituents into a long and painful lockdown than did California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Newsom’s steps, at times taken ahead of public health advice issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy