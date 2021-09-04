HCSO: Deputy shoots man in connection to family violence incident in north Houston
A deputy shot a man who authorities say assaulted a person in a domestic violence incident Saturday morning in north Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the 900 block of Cypress Station Drive for family violence and tried to apprehend the suspect, chief deputy Edison Toquica said. Officials used a Taser on the suspect several times but it was ineffective, Toquica said.www.houstonchronicle.com
Comments / 0