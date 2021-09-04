Horizon Forbidden West PS4 to PS5 upgrade explained

When it comes to classic RPGs, players often have difficulty playing these older games. While re-releases and upgraded versions provide these experiences, many of them are few and far between. Despite this, classic RPGs are largely influential to the genre we play today. One such example is Moon RPG from the Japanese indie dev, Love-de-Lic. Originally released for the PlayStation in 1997, the title developed a cult following for its unique gameplay. Including systems like time of day, love levels, and even a customizable soundtrack. While the game was never localized in other regions, its influence on the genre cannot be understated. After bringing the game overseas to the Switch and a PC port on the way, Onion Games’ Moon is coming to more platforms. Announced today, Moon RPG will be releasing on PlayStation systems later this year.