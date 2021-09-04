CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horizon Forbidden West PS4 to PS5 upgrade explained

By Matthew Liebl
Cover picture for the articleThis week, gamers could begin pre-order Horizon Forbidden West for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. As Sony revealed, there are all sorts so different editions to choose from; however, if you’re wondering about Dual Entitlement — the ability to upgrade from PS4 to PS5 for free — that’s where things get a little bit more complicated.

