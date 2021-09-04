Gleyber Torres is out of the lineup Saturday for the Yankees
Gleyber Torres and Gio Urshela are out of the starting lineup for the Yankees on Saturday, BaseballPress.com reports. Torres had just returned from the injured list Friday after missing 22 games due to a thumb injury. Torres went hitless in his return, and it looks like the Yankees will play it safe and give him the day game after a night game off. Torres should return to the starting lineup Sunday and is likely available off the bench for the game Saturday.www.sportsgrid.com
