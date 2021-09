CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Apparently, the oddsmakers and experts knew something after all. UTSA was a trendy upset pick and just a slight underdog at Illinois on Saturday, and the Roadrunners indeed left Memorial Stadium with its first win over a Big Ten opponent, defeating Illinois 37-30. UTSA, which went 7-5 last season in head coach Jeff Traylor’s first season at the helm, never trailed in the game and outgained Illinois 497 yards to 412 yards. Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris completed 20 of 32 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown and ran for 33 yards and a touchdown. Zakhari Franklin dominated Illinois for 10 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown.