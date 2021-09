What could inaction be costing you in your business? We tend to focus on the benefits of proactive decision-making within our business, but sometimes fail to consider how costly inaction can be as well. Because the opportunity cost of a decision is not always assigned a direct value, it can be tempting to drag our feet which can have such negative effects. Failing to take action can impact more than the numbers in your business. Inaction can cause stress, anxiety, fear and have many consequences to our mental and physical health. In this episode of the Cultivating Business Growth Podcast, we take a deep dive into how failure to invest in key areas of your business can cost you so much in the long run.