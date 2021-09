Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but an elite Georgia Bulldogs team looks like it might be a national title contender if they can juuuuuust open up the offense a little. There’s some of the best talent in the country on the roster, with the right quarterback and coordinator to unlock it we might be sitting on another 2019 LSU. Kirby’s put together another defense good enough to suffocate all but ten to twenty offenses in the country, how hard can it be? Nick Saban, Smart’s mentor, made this transition years ago. Kirby watched it happen.