With the announcement of the HP Chromebook X2 11, HP also revealed that it would be launching this unique Chromebook/tablet/detachable with a couple unique apps on board. We already dug in and found HP QuickDrop and showed everyone how they can start using it right now. It’s a great service for quickly moving files from your phone to your Chromebook and the setup process takes almost no time whatsoever. The bigger, more interesting app that HP announced, however, is called Cursive, and it is a new note taking app from Google that isn’t confined to the Google Play Store. Instead, it is a web-based PWA and that means anyone can give it a whirl right now.