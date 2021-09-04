CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Files ‘Brodown’ Trademark on Aug. 31

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Fightful reports that WWE filed a trademark related to WWE Raw tag team champion Riddle of RK-Bro late last month. A trademark filing was discovered for the term, “Brodown,” on the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) website. The trademark filing was done on August 31. It had...

411mania.com

