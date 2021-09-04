CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Drew McIntyre to Face Sheamus for Shot at US Title, More Added to Raw in Miami

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article– WWE has confirmed two new matchups for next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. First up, former World champion Drew McIntyre will face fellow former World champion Sheamus. The winner will earn a shot at the WWE US title and face champion Damian Priest at Extreme Rules later this month. Here are the details:

411mania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheamus
Person
Damian Priest
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Akira Tozawa
Person
Drew Mcintyre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Us Title#Triple Threat Match
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEBleacher Report

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos, Drew McIntyre Losses Adding Up and More WWE Raw Fallout

WWE is full steam ahead on the road to Extreme Rules, and the September 6 edition of WWE Raw featured multiple moments that set the tone for the future of the red brand. Bobby Lashley continued to insert himself into the Raw tag team champions' business, forcing his way with MVP into the Tag Team Turmoil match. While he has Randy Orton to contend with at Extreme Rules, he ran into another massive threat in Omos on Monday night.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Drew McIntyre Comments On Possibly Moving To WWE SmackDown, More

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Drew McIntyre commented on a possible move to WWE SmackDown, Bobby Lashley’s current reign as WWE Champion, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On Bobby Lashley’s reign as WWE Champion: “I had an opportunity to help cement...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Drew McIntyre on CM Punk's AEW debut

All Elite Wrestling experienced perhaps the highest moment of its young history during the last episode of 'Rampage' In front of an audience in Chicago, we have indeed witnessed the most shocking comeback of the last 10 years. CM Punk is back in wrestling, but not in a WWE ring....
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE Raw video highlights: Two title matches

The United States Championship and Raw Tag Team titles were both on the line last night. After becoming champions at SummerSlam, Damian Priest and RK-Bro each made their first televised title defenses on last night's episode of Raw. Priest retained against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a triple threat match. Randy Orton & Riddle retained by defeating WWE Champion Bobby Lashley & MVP.
WWE411mania.com

Drew McIntyre Shares Update on Reusing Old Entrance Theme

– Previously, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre spoke about intending to push WWE to bring back his old entrance theme song, “Broken Dreams.” According to a report by Fightful Select, Drew McIntyre confirmed that WWE still owns the rights to the song. Additionally, McIntyre is hoping WWE starts selling the song...
WWE411mania.com

Drew McIntyre Says WWE Owns the Rights To ‘Broken Dreams’ Theme, He’s Been Pushing To Use It

In an interview with Fightful, Drew McIntyre confirmed that WWE owns the rights to his old theme ‘Broken Dreams’ and he’s been pushing to use it again. He said: “I’ve mentioned it a couple of times. We do own the rights to it. We do have the song. I guess it’s a case of when the time is right, it’s gonna happen. But because I’ve been hearing about it every week for years and years and years, especially towards the bigger events, I heard about it leading up to SummerSlam here constantly, every WrestleMania I hear about it constantly, so anyone in that audience when it finally happens better have some kind of… You saw what happened to Jericho’s music though. Everybody better know that song, better be singing along to every single word or I’m gonna have to go back with my tail between my legs and go,’ Alright I guess… Sorry about that.’ We used it briefly in my NXT title match with Bobby Roode. It’s the only time we’ve used it since I came back and it would be perfect for a build-up video. But I think if we’re gonna do it, it’d be really cool to go full blast with it, full till with it. Have it as the entrance song for that night and we know it’s probably gonna trend and everyone better know the words. Maybe we can put it up for sale ‘cause it was really successful back in the day. I remember I was like twenty-four at the time and the head of the music came up and told me ‘Your music’s rivaling Cena’s,’ at the time. It was that popular and it was such a cool song. I was such a mark. I’d listen to it in the gym all the time. Definitely don’t do that now.“
WWEPWMania

Latest News On WrestleMania 38, The Rock’s WWE Return, Drew McIntyre Plans

Here are some WWE news items via Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com and this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. * In regards to Wrestlemania 38 being a two-night event, Meltzer reports that it has been discussed since Wrestlemania 37 but hasn’t been finalized yet. Meltzer wrote the following:. “We were told it...
WWEringsidenews.com

Drew McIntyre Says Another Match Against Roman Reigns Is Inevitable

Drew McIntyre remains one of the top Superstars in WWE and certainly has a lot of passion for the pro wrestling business. He is a former two-time WWE Champion and was the face of the company during the pandemic era as the WWE Champion. He also has a good relationship with Vince McMahon. McIntyre also has a hilarious reason for all the stories he tells.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

There could be big changes for Drew McIntyre

In recent weeks, there has been a great Monday Night Raw athlete who has been a little burned by his defeats in that of the red brand, with his last really important victory being the one for the title, in his last defense, before Bobby Lashley arrived like a boulder to knock him down, and then had The Miz cash in the briefcase, thus becoming WWE Champion for the second time.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Signs Massive New Contract

Will AEW or Impact ‘get these hands?!’ WWE released former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman to the shock of many within the WWE Universe earlier this year. This has led fans everywhere to speculate what would be next for the former leader of the ‘Strowman Express’ and while people have speculated both All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, it appears that you won’t have to wait much longer. Braun Strowman recently ‘ripped off’ this top AEW star.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is WWE Diva Quitting After Surprise Pregnancy?

WWE star couple Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae recently announced that they are set to become parents. They have been congratulated by several figures of the wrestling world. Candice LeRae breaks her silence on possible absence due to pregnancy. Candice and Johnny are expecting their baby to arrive in February...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Bad Medical Update Revealed

Sasha Banks has not been on WWE television since the build-up to SummerSlam, an event that she ultimately missed. This has left the WWE Universe and sports entertainment fans wondering when ‘The Boss’ will be back in town? Here is why Sasha Banks is ‘struggling’ during her WWE hiatus. In...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Rehires Two Fired WWE Stars

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly brought back Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari as the full time backstage producers. It turns out he decided to fill up the backstage with talented veterans in producer roles. They have officially added two more on a full-time basis. The former WWE star Molly Holly had already started learning about the backstage duties after her WWE Hall of Fame induction, and she has worked backstage for both brands in recent memory.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Seth Rollins Drops AEW Bombshell Before Smackdown

WWE star Seth Rollins recently opened up on the news of Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson signing a deal with WWE. Seth Rollins takes a shot at Daniel Bryan and CM Punk. Apparently, he might have taken shots at latest AEW signings Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) and CM Punk. The WWE SmackDown star retweeted the original tweet by WWE and wrote the following:
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns & Naomi Bombshell Leaks

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns already recruited his cousins, The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) to The Bloodline stable and they have Paul Heyman in their corner. The Usos are the SmackDown Tag-Team Champions as well and the family is ruling the blue brand. It seems another member could have already been added to the dominating stable.

Comments / 0

Community Policy