Dekalb County, GA

Off-duty DeKalb EMT hit, killed while stopping to help victims of car accident

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 7 days ago
Logan wade (American Medical Response)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A longtime DeKalb County EMT who was off duty was hit and killed early Saturday morning when he stopped to help victims of a car accident.

Logan Wade and his partner, who both worked for American Medical Response, were driving a non-emergency vehicle from Georgia to Louisiana to help victims of Hurricane Ida when they stopped to help at the scene of a car wreck.

When they came upon the accident, they immediately pulled over to help until other emergency vehicles could get there. While they were working the accident, they were struck by another vehicle.

Wade died of his injuries. His partner, who did not want to be identified, sustained minor injuries.

“We are heartbroken,” said Chris Valentin, AMR Regional Director, in a statement to AMR’s Georgia teams. “Logan was a longtime AMR team member who always stepped up to help others. He stopped at this accident to help people in need as he was selflessly headed to a disaster area. These acts are a testament to Logan’s commitment to his profession.”

