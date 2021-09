Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. Long Covid is somewhat of a mystery but it seems being fully vaccinated cuts the risk of developing the condition. Research led by King's College London suggests that the odds of developing symptoms lasting longer than four weeks are cut by 50% in the minority of people who have caught the virus despite having two jabs. It's not known for sure what causes long Covid but symptoms include extreme tiredness, changes to taste and smell and joint pain.