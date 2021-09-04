September 2021 Video Game Releases to Keep An Eye On

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition - September 17th, 2021. What games on this list will you be checking out in the month of September? Tell us below. I'm surprised to not see Cruis'n Blast on here since it's a Nintendo IP. Anyway, I'm planning to pick up that and WarioWare for sure. I'll pick up Eastward if it's physical release comes out this month, though I get the feeling it'll come later on. Bloodrayne Betrayal is one I'm planning to pre-order through LRG as long as reviews aren't bad, I never played the original but it looks fun to me. Astria Ascending is one I'll have to keep an eye on. I've heard Melty Blood is good, but I also have enough fighting games I've bought with the intention of actually getting into them that I haven't (Guilty Gear Strive being the most recent), so maybe I'll wait for a good sale or something.