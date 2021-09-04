Drake drops record-setting "Certified Lover Boy" album, then wears a Danbury Trashers jersey

As expected, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy is stacked with big-name features. Just days before the album’s release, Elliott Wilson took to Instagram to share a series of billboards that shed more light on what Drizzy has in store for his next full-length project. The signs were spotted in cities across the United States, revealing which artists would appear on CLB. One was spotted in Chicago, confirming Lil Durk’s contribution; another popped in Los Angeles, teasing Ty Dolla Sign and Giveon’s involvement; and another was seen in the ATL, revealing Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby would also make appearances. Yebba and Project Pat got their own billboard in Memphis, while Tems received one in Nigeria. Masego also made the cut for the album. The night of the album release, it was revealed that Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and Kid Cudi are also featured.