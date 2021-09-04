CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
These companies are pushing back against the Texas abortion law

By By Matt McFarland, CNN Business
actionnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoDaddy took down a website that allowed people to post tips about possible Texas abortions, in the latest example of businesses pushing back against the state's new law. A Texas law that bans abortion providers from carrying out terminations after fetal cardiac activity is detected, which is typically about six weeks into a pregnancy, went into effect this week after the Supreme Court opted not to intervene.

