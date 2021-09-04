CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Playboy's White House Correspondent Talks Politics, Trump Drama And Weed

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. John Hudak, a leading voice in the cannabis space and a senior fellow at Brookings Institute, sat down with White House correspondent Brian Karem to discuss cannabis, politics, and that time Trump revoked his press pass.

Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Army veteran 'absolutely not' resigning after Biden's attempt to oust Trump appointees from military panels

Retired Army Captain Meaghan Mobbs is fighting back against the Biden administration, refusing the request to step down from her position on the military academy advisory board after President Biden asked multiple Trump-appointed members to resign. Biden is now facing backlash from multiple members of the board, including Kellyanne Conway...
POTUSPosted by
The Guardian

Ex-Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham to release White House book

The former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, also a former top aide to former first lady Melania Trump, will release a memoir in October. The website Axios broke news of I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House, which will be published on 5 October by Harper Collins. Citing a “publishing source”, Axios said the book would reveal “surprising new scandals”.
Seattle, WAWashington Examiner

Trump is happier and healthier in Mar-a-Lago instead of the White House, and it should stay that way

Donald Trump has zero incentive to announce definitively whether he's running for president. Granted, if he does jump into the 2024 primary, he will be the clear front-runner, albeit one much diminished from his prior monopoly on the Republican Party, if the polls are any indication. Yet, the reasons for Trump not to try and secure his old job are obvious and numerous enough: Not one American wants to relive the geriatric monstrosity that was the election between Trump and eventual victor Joe Biden. And though Trump is obviously less decrepit than the near octogenarian Democrat, few would gamble again on a candidate who would be as old in 2024 as Biden is now. And, of course, it goes without saying that with telegenic Gen Xers such as Ron DeSantis and Kristi Noem ascendant, nominating the president who was impeached for a second time for beckoning a mob to the Capitol to "stop the steal" may be less palatable to even the most ardent MAGA supporters.
POTUSMSNBC

Biden's White House clears out Trump picks from military boards

As Donald Trump's presidency neared its end, the Republican spent much of his time pretending he hadn't just lost his reelection bid. But behind the scenes, the outgoing president and his team focused on a lower profile goal: rewarding loyalists. In the final weeks of the Trump era, the then-president...
POTUSPosted by
POLITICO

Psaki: White House 'confident in our legal abilities' to oust Trump allies from advisory boards

The White House press secretary added that “no one’s looking to have a battle here.”. The White House on Thursday defended its move to purge a slew of Trump allies and former administration officials from their roles on various military advisory boards — invoking former President Donald Trump’s incitement of the Jan. 6 insurrection as a reason why those appointees should no longer serve on the government panels.
POTUSWashington Post

A perfect distillation of Trump’s malleable, always-be-closing approach to politics

As Abraham Lincoln spoke at the Gettysburg battlefield in November 1863, the corpses of thousands of men were buried nearby, men who were among the 23,000 Americans killed there that summer. Lincoln recognized that the task he was asked to perform, to consecrate that burial ground, had already been completed through the sacrifice those men had made. So instead he challenged those in the audience to strive to uphold the goals for which the Union soldiers had fought.
POTUSWashington Times

White House fires Trump appointees from service academy boards

The Biden administration on Wednesday told Kellyanne Conway, a former senior counselor in the Trump White House, that she would be fired if she didn’t step down from an advisory panel she sits on at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Mrs. Conway declined the suggestion. “I’m not resigning, but you...

