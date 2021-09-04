CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designer Handbag Event Marks Fall Re-Opening

Cover picture for the articleTuesday, September 7 starts the annual handbag event sponsored by the Fanwood-Scotch Plains Service League, a local all-volunteer organization running the non-profit Thrift Shop at 1741 East Second Street in Scotch Plains. This “Designer Bag Bonanza” will feature handbags from Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach, Tignanello and other famous brand names. Also included are wallets for men and women and a variety of evening bags for any upcoming special event that you now can finally attend!

