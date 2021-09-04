CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates HRC, RAVN, RFL, STMP; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2021 , New York—Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) - Get Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Baxter International Inc. for $156.00 per share in cash. If you are a Hill-Rom shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) - Get Raven Industries, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to CNH Industrial N.V. for $58.00 per share. If you are a Raven shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (RFL) - Get Rafael Holdings, Inc. Class B Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Pharma"). In connection with the proposed merger, Pharma shareholders will receive Holdings Class B common stock amounting to approximately 48% of the currently outstanding capitalization of the company. Additional equity in the company is expected to be issued in connection with anticipated financing and employment agreements, which will reduce the foregoing percentage proportionately. If you are a Holdings shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) - Get Stamps.com Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $330.00 per share in cash. If you are a Stamps.com shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:Halper Sadeh LLP Daniel Sadeh, Esq. Zachary Halper, Esq.(212) 763-0060 sadeh@halpersadeh.com zhalper@halpersadeh.com https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-hrc-ravn-rfl-stmp-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301369467.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
47K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravn#Rfl#Hrc#Llp#Ravn#Rfl#Stmp#Hill Rom Holdings#Baxter International Inc#Raven Industries#Cnh Industrial N V#Rafael Holdings Inc#Rafael Pharmaceuticals#Stamps Com Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Echo Global Logistics, Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Transaction With Jordan Company

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Echo Global (Nasdaq: ECHO), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Jordan Company. Ademi LLP alleges Echo Global's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Echo Global shareholders will receive only...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of IEC Electronics Corp. - IEC

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating IEC Electronics Corp. ("IEC" or the "Company") ( IEC) relating to its proposed acquisition by Creation Technologies, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, IEC shareholders will receive $15.35 in cash per share they own.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces An Investigation Of Shareholder Claims On Behalf Of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against The Boston Beer Company, Inc. ("Boston Beer" or the "Company") (SAM) - Get Boston Beer Company, Inc. Class A Report. The investigation concerns whether Boston Beer has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Yalla Group Limited (YALA) Investors And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before October 12, 2021

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA) securities from September 30, 2020 through August 9, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 12, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Kadmon Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. ("Kadmon Holdings" or the "Company") (KDMN) - Get Kadmon Holdings, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Sanofi ("Sanofi") (SNY) - Get Sanofi Sponsored ADR Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $9.50 per share in cash for each share of Kadmon Holdings common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.9 billion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Talis Biomedical Corporation ("Talis" or the "Company") (TLIS) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on your...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC; SRACW; SRACU) ("Stable Road") that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Stable Road securities between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SAVA Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Cassava Sciences, Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cassava Sciences, Inc. ("Cassava" or the "Company") (SAVA) - Get Cassava Sciences, Inc. Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Cassava securities between February 2, 2021 and August 24, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sava.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

State Street Corporation Announces Public Offering Of Common Stock

State Street Corporation ("State Street") (STT) - Get State Street Corporation Report today announced that it intends to sell 21,724,217 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. The offering will be conducted as a public offering registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by State Street.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against LoanDepot, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against loanDepot, Inc. ("loanDepot" or "the Company") (LDI) for violations of the federal securities laws. Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That LoanDepot, Inc. (LDI) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) pursuant to or traceable to the Company's Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the Company's February 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). The complaint seeks remedies under the Securities Act of 1933. loanDepot is an independent retail mortgage lender that provides residential loans, refinance loans, and personal loan products nationwide.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

BLCT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING AND TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages BlueCity Holdings Limited Investors With Losses To Secure Counsel Before Important September 17 Deadline In Securities Class Action - BLCT

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with BlueCity's July 8, 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering") of the important September 17, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Allianz SE Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - ALIZY

WHY:, N.Y., September 7, 2021. Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Allianz SE (OTC: ALIZY) resulting from allegations that Allianz may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

GROUPON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Groupon, Inc. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) - Get Groupon, Inc. Report on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Groupon on April 28, 2020. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Groupon have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.
Memphis, TNomahanews.net

FedEx union contacts shareholders, protests billionaire CEO's salary

MEMPHIS, Tennessee: The International Brotherhood of Teamsters union, on September 3, appealed to stockholders of FedEx Corporation to voice their objections to the salary packet, worth $54 million, offered to chief executive officer Fred Smith, on top of stock options that he secured following the cancellation of a $3.4-million cash bonus by the firm amid the Covid crisis, albeit ultimately restoring it.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Orphazyme A/S Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - ORPH

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Orphazyme A/S ("Orphazyme" or the "Company") (ORPH) - Get ORPH Report and certain of its officers and directors. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, and docketed under 21-cv-03640, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Orphazyme American depositary shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about September 29, 2020 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (b) Orphazyme securities between September 29, 2020 and June 18, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

DEADLINE ALERT ON TUESDAY: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) Investors With Significant Losses To Contact The Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) ("DiDi") investors that securities fraud class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired DiDi: (a) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with DiDi's June 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"); and/or (b) securities between June 30, 2021 and July 21, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
The Press

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lightning eMotors, Inc. ("Lightning" or "the Company") (NYSE: ZEV) f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: GIK) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy