Nicola Mosionek scored two first half goals to lift Hopewell Valley, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-1 victory over North Hunterdon in Annandale. Hopewell Valley (2-0) trailed 1-0 when Mosionek tied the game with a goal in the 15th minute. The senior struck again in the 39th minute with her 40th career goal to give Hopewell Valley a 2-1 lead. Ava D’Alessandro put the game away with a goal in the 72nd minute and Lucy Fleming made eight saves in the win.