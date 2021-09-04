CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Tips: Things The Game Doesn't Tell you

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to IGN's Garden Story wiki guide. Here you'll learn a few things the game doesn't tell you, but which will help Concord make story progress. By pressing ZR on the Nintendo Switch while running, Concord will dash or run. This will only last as long as Concord's stamina bar, but you can upgrade the bar so Concord can run longer.

