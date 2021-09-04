Tips: Things The Game Doesn't Tell you

The hard working team at Digital Foundry have been putting the newly released Sonic Colors Ultimate through its paces, and while they admit that it is not perfect, they are fairly pleased with the results. The worst offender out of all the platforms is sadly the Nintendo Switch version, which is bizarre given how well Sonic games generally perform sales-wise on Nintendo consoles historically. There’s also the issue of the longer load times on the Switch compared to the original Wii version, so hopefully Blind Squirrel Games is working on a Switch patch. Digital Foundry have found that the game runs at 600p when the game is in handheld mode and 900p whilst played in the dock. It targets a frame rate of 30fps, but slips up a few times. Here’s a summary courtesy of Reset Era user Lant-War: