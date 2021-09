OOTP or Out of the Park Basketball is the type of game that can be overwhelming to newcomers due to the sheer number of options and tools available. If you have even a passing familiarity with baseball, you can succeed at OOTP. Champions of the series eagerly await each year’s release, but for those who are hesitant to try it due to the game’s complexity, this guide is for you. Above all, we’ll walk you through the very basic setup for getting started with OOTP Baseball Go! in this guide. This OOTP Baseball Go beginners guide will surely help you strategize wisely in order to outrank your friends.