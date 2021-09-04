CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Biden to travel to New Jersey and New York, survey Ida damage

By Alex Gangitano
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qPVXP_0bmggkVG00

President Biden plans to travel to New Jersey and New York on Tuesday to survey the damage from Hurricane Ida.

The president will visit Manville, N.J., and the Queens borough of New York City to view the destruction caused by the hurricane that barreled through the Northeast on Wednesday night.

Biden talked to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) on Thursday. Both governors issued states of emergency due to the heavy rain, which caused major flooding that practically halted the New York City subway system and interrupted flight activity at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The hurricane killed at least 12 people in Louisiana, according to reports, and dozens more died in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The president on Friday toured the devastation in Louisiana, where hundreds of thousands of residents are still without power after the Ida made landfall on Sunday.

He received a briefing on the situation on the ground and met throughout the day with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D), Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, Reps. Troy Carter (D-La.) and Garret Graves (R-La.), Entergy CEO Leo Denault, hospital executives, and local parish leaders.

Biden used his visit to Louisiana to push for energy companies to get power back on for residents, and he reiterated his call for insurance companies to assist people who evacuated their homes.

Earlier in the week, the president called on insurance companies to help in response to reports that some of them could deny assistance unless homeowners were under mandatory evacuation orders.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Hill

The Hill

334K+
Followers
36K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
City
Newark, NY
State
Louisiana State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Garret Graves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Manville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Environmenttheasburycollegian.com

Hurricane Ida ravages eastern U.S

Damage from Hurricane Ida is still being assessed. Ida’s remnants swept from the Gulf Coast into the northeast, leaving behind a climbing death toll of 63, while over one million customers reported power outages. The Category 4 storm made landfall on Aug. 29, after rapidly intensifying over three days. The...
Louisiana Statesmcorridornews.com

Hurricane Ida’s wrath on Louisiana

On August 29, 2021, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana. Governor John Bel Edwards predicted it to be “one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Louisiana since the 1850s” during a press conference the day before. One week after the storm’s initial landfall, more than half...
Las Vegas, NVcarolinajournal.com

Casinos, airports empty as Sin City worries it may be next target

I was in Las Vegas, an assistant city editor for the afternoon daily newspaper, the Las Vegas Sun. I awoke that Tuesday morning to a clock radio, from which an announcer was talking about a plane flying into a building in New York City. He and another man were debating whether it was an accident.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Mayor of Florida town where building collapse killed 97 tells tenants of building he owns to vacate for safety checks

Tenants of a building in Florida owned by the mayor of the town where a condominium block collapsed in June have been given 45 days to leave for repairs.Charles Burkett, the Surfside mayor, sent the people in his apartment block a letter informing them about the lease termination.The note said he had been awaiting approval from local authorities to carry out the work. Hurricane Irma, which hit in 2017, is thought to be the cause of the damage. "We regret that this work will create potentially dangerous conditions for residents," the letter from Mr Burkett read.Mr Burkett told residents that...
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Is the President’s Vaxx Mandate Illegal? Here’s What a Top Louisiana Lawyer Says

Attorney Jimmy Faircloth talks about the legal ramifications of President Biden's vaccination mandate speech and the legal challenges that are obviously coming. "There's a long way between making a political announcement and actually affecting laws," says Faircloth, talking about the inevitable court fight over the mandate, "(Biden) has made a statement that has created a lot of tension and it certainly will cause litigation, but there is no rule. he has asked for a recommendation so they can create guidance for implementation of emergency rule.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Ohio governor calls president’s vaccine mandate ‘a mistake’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called President Joe Biden’s newly announced vaccine mandate affecting millions of American workers “a mistake” on Friday. The directive issued by Biden, a Democrat, a day earlier could require vaccines for as many as 100 million Americans, including private-sector employees, health care workers and federal contractors.
Florida StateVanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
Personal FinancePosted by
The US Sun

Fourth stimulus check update 2021 – IRS phone number issued for delayed payments as petition calls for cash for seniors

THE IRS has issued a phone number for Americans who are still missing a stimulus check. It comes as a petition pushes for $1,400 stimulus checks for senior citizens. “I (and/or my spouse) want Social Security recipients to receive a $1,400.00 emergency stimulus check to cope during this unprecedented inflationary year. Social Security benefits are one of the few types of income in retirement adjusted for inflation," the petition reads.
Posted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Deadly Parasite Has Been Found In The United States

According to the CDC, the parasite (named Naegleria Fowleri) causes a brain infection and has been found in Texas, California, and other warm states. After swimming in central Texas, Laci and John's 10-year-old daughter Lily developed a fever and headache. But after doctors ran several tests, they discovered her symptoms were caused by a brain-eating amoeba (parasite) named Naegleria Fowleri. Sadly, Lily passed away in a Fort-Worth hospital a week later.
Public SafetyPosted by
Florida Bulldog

Mohdar Abdullah, ‘key associate’ of 9/11 hijackers, testifies secretly under oath after being tracked down in Sweden

Mohdar Mohamed Abdullah is one of 9/11’s most intriguing figures whose name you may not know. Today, exactly 20 years after the worst terrorist attack ever on U.S. soil, he’s emerged as an important witness in the sprawling New York civil lawsuit in which thousands of members of the 9/11 Families are suing Saudi Arabia, contending the totalitarian kingdom provided financial and material support to the al Qaeda terrorists responsible for those attacks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy