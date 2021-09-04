CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Media Reacts To The R. Kelly Sample On Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’

By Krista B.
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake has finally released his highly anticipated album, Certified Lover Boy, and now he is receiving some backlash for sampling R.Kelly’s single “Half on a Baby’. On the single TSU, the intro of the song is the exact same as the 1998 version. Kelly is also credited as a songwriter on the track.

