Social Media Reacts To The R. Kelly Sample On Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’

I mean, where the fuck should I really even start? Perhaps with a thought experiment: Has any rapper been as popular as Drake for as long as Drake? Has any rapper had such a total and complete grip on the charts the way Drake has, for as long as he has? If you’re generous, Jay-Z’s 2000–2006 run might compare. Eminem, too, circa 1999–2004. But since his third mixtape, 2009’s So Far Gone, Drake has not missed. Even when he faced attacks that would be fatal to another rapper’s career — over the corniness, or the Canadianness, or the identity-hopping — he’s managed to turn all of those into positions of strength. He memed himself before his enemies memed him. When people called him soft, he sang softer (“You gettin’ bodied by a singin’ nigga!” he taunted Meek Mill). Earlier this year, he was given Billboard’s Artist of the Decade award, and you could hardly think of another name on the short list. The list of records he has broken is wild, but let’s perhaps zero in on one: In January 2021, Drake became the first artist to pass 50 billion streams on Spotify.