MLS

Five Points | Double Blow

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City FC suffered a 3-1 defeat against Nashville SC on Friday night. Here’s Five Points from a tough night at Nissan Stadium, presented by Etihad Airways…. New York City FC started the game against Nashville SC the better of the two sides. The Boys in Blue were quick...

MLSnycfc.com

New York City FC Forward Taty Castellanos Voted MLS Player of the Month for August

New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos has been voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Month by members of the media for August of the 2021 MLS season. Castellanos scored four goals and added two assists in August, and was involved in each one of NYCFC’s goals over the month as they won two games and drew two others. Castellanos finished the month tied for sixth place in the standings for the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi, with 10 goals on the season, while also tied for 10th place in the MLS assist standings with six in 2021.
MLSthebentmusket.com

Gustavo Bou’s status unknown for match against NYCFC

A shorthanded New England Revolution squad might be even more shorthanded on Saturday after appearing to get some relief. With Adam Buksa and Tajon Buchanan unlikely to be a part of the starting XI after international play, the Revs will be shorthanded in the attacking department. Edward Kizza and Teal...
MLSnycfc.com

Keys to the Match | Repeat Result

New York City FC are on the road again this weekend as they prepare to visit New England Revolution. Here’s the Keys to the Match, presented by Tri-State Ford…. New York City FC had to utilize a makeshift back four against Nashville SC last time out. That won’t be the...
MLSNew England Revolution

Preview | Revs return to Gillette Stadium for highly-anticipated rematch with NYCFC

Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, Mass. Listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub (English), WBIX 1260 Nossa Radio (Portuguese) Revolution Pregame Live (6 p.m. ET) 1st in Eastern Conference (16-4-4, 52 pts.) Last Result | 1-0 win at Philadelphia Union. The Revs returned to their winning ways last weekend in Philadelphia, grinding out...
MLSfcdallas.com

Ricardo Pepi Stars in USMNT Debut with Goal and Two Assists

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas Homegrown Ricardo Pepi was the star of the show in the United States' 4-1 comeback win over Honduras in its third game of World Cup qualifying Wednesday night. The El Paso, Texas native was involved in all four of the USMNT's goals and scored one...
MLSnycfc.com

Etihad Player of the Month | Taty Castellanos Scoops August Award

New York City FC striker Taty Castellanos has been voted the Etihad Player of the Month for August. The Argentinian striker showed why he is so highly regarded in MLS last month thanks to a fantastic return of four goals in five league games. His strikes not only helped NYCFC secure six extra points as they chase down the Supporters’ Shield, but also allowed him to reach double figures for the season.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United vs Orlando City: Match Preview

The many meetings between Atlanta United and Orlando City in their five years of joint existence have painted a succinct picture of both club’s fortunes. The Five Stripes’ nine-game unbeaten run coincided with its MLS Cup and US Open Cup victories while its six-game winless streak came hand in hand with a fall to the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Orlando, which has won three of the last six clashes, is now a regular at the top of the East and all but certain to book its second straight postseason appearance. None of Atlanta’s last three managers (Stephen Glass, Gabriel Heinze, and Rob Valentino) managed to come out on top against the Purple Lions. The task of restoring Atlanta’s crown has now fallen to Gonzalo Pineda who comes face to face with Oscar Pareja’s side in only his second game in charge.
MLSKansas City Star

Minnesota United FC takes on Seattle after Hunou’s 2-goals game

Minnesota United FC (8-6-7) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (12-4-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -126, Minnesota United FC +318, Draw +275; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Adrien Hunou leads Minnesota United FC into a matchup with Seattle after totaling two goals against Houston. The Sounders finished 11-5-6 overall a season...
MLSnycfc.com

Ronny Deila | We Can Beat New England

New York City FC Head Coach Ronny Deila believes his side can take confidence from their previous meetings against New England Revolution this season. The two sides will meet for a third time on Saturday evening at Gillette Stadium, with both sides collecting a win apiece already this season. The Revs secured a 3-2 success earlier in the year thanks to a late strike from Tommy McNamara, while the more recent meeting in the Bronx was decided by a brace from MLS Player of the Month for August Taty Castellanos.
MLSnycfc.com

The Away End | New England Revolution with Shannon Tate

New York City FC are on the road this weekend as they take on New England Revolution. For this edition of 'The Away End' presented by Berkeley College & Rennert International, we spoke to Shannon Tate, Home Events co-chair for Revs supporters group, NE Rebellion. Hi Shannon, thanks so much...
SoccerNBC Sports

Christian Pulisic injury: Chelsea star limps off Honduras vs USMNT

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic was sent airborne by Maynor Figueroa and landed awkwardly in the United States men’s national team’s World Cup qualifying match in Honduras on Wednesday. The Yanks and Catrachos were level at 1 when Pulisic led a foray through the heart of the Honduras third and was...
MLStalesbuzz.com

How the USMNT turned a horrid half in Honduras into a rare World Cup qualifying comeback win

The game clock had run through the entire 90 minutes of regulation and the result already been determined when Tyler Adams, once again going the distance for the U.S. men’s national team, found himself in possession of the ball at the center of the field at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano. Why not go for another? There is no such thing as too many goals in soccer. No one whines about “running up the score.”
MLSdallassun.com

Ricardo Pepi, 18, scores in debut as USMNT beats Honduras

Ricardo Pepi, in his national team debut, led the United States to a 4-1 victory over Honduras in the third round of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying on Wednesday in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. The 18-year-old FC Dallas striker scored the go-ahead goal and assisted on two others, all in...
MLSsanantoniopost.com

Austin looking to extend Dynamo drought

The Houston Dynamo take another swipe at ending a long winless drought when they host Austin FC on Saturday night. The Dynamo have failed to win in 16 consecutive matches (0-8-8) since beating the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on May 22. Houston (3-10-10, 19 points) also has lost six of its past seven contests, beginning with a 3-2 setback at Austin FC on Aug. 4.
FIFANBC Sports

Christian Pulisic injury update: USMNT star to miss Villa, Zenit matches

There’s good news for USMNT fans and not ideal news for Chelsea supporters when it comes to the health of Christian Pulisic. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said that Pulisic arriving hobbled from United States duty and will be missing for about 10 days, ruling him out for Saturday’s match against Aston Villa and next week’s Champions League opener against Zenit St. Petersburg.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

USMNT vs Honduras: Player Ratings- Pepi and the Subs

The USMNT got their first win of World Cup Qualifying with a 4-1 win away to Honduras at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Here are the player ratings from Wednesday’s win. The United States Men’s National Team grabbed their first-ever Octagonal win in come-from-behind fashion with a...
MLSdecrypt.co

LaLiga Partners with Sorare for NFT Fantasy Soccer Card Game

Spain’s top soccer league LaLiga has signed an exclusive partnership deal with French blockchain fantasy soccer game startup Sorare to issue non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for all of its players. The partnership covers players from both LaLiga Santander (premier division) and LaLiga Smartbank (second division), and will enable collectors and fans...

