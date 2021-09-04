CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sponsor spotlight: Renovations that add value to your home

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking home improvements will enhance your home’s comfort as well as add to its value. But not all home improvement projects are created equal. If you plan on selling your home in the near or long term, take the time now to focus on those projects that offer the best return on your investment. While the cost and value of your home improvements will vary based upon many factors, if you have an older home, the following projects often have the biggest impact when the time comes to sell your home.

Interior DesignPosted by
BobVila

Painting Your Bathroom This Color Could Increase Your Home’s Selling Price by $5,000

In 2021, Zillow commissioned a study involving “1,300 recent or prospective U.S. home buyers” and found that certain paint colors can actually increase the selling price of a home by as much as $5,000. The study’s findings were based on the typical U.S. home value of $290,000. For their research, the experts at Zillow used 15 paint colors in the bathroom, kitchen, living room and primary bedroom to see how the shades impacted home values.
Home & Gardenfamilyhandyman.com

10 Things That Can Make Your Home Look Cheap

Being intentional with design choices and injecting your home with personality can go a long way. It doesn’t matter how smart and sophisticated the decor and design of your home is if it’s constantly covered by a layer of clutter. Clutter clogs up the flow of a room more than anything and automatically makes any design choices seem less intentional. The good news is that clutter is a treatable issue- here are some great tips for getting things organized and out of the way.
Interior DesignPosted by
Taste Of Home

This Is What the Little Doors in Old Houses Are Really For

For those of us that live in old houses—from before the 1950s—there are design quirks that act as conversation starters. Even though we’re scratching our heads at some old home features, they were perfectly functional 75 years ago. But those details don’t make the most sense now. There’s no need to have a coal door or an icebox door today, right?
Interior DesignBon Appétit

4 Design Ideas That Will Make Your Kitchen Feel Brand-New

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Everyone touches the kitchen,” Pamela Shamshiri says. Before the workday starts, you’ll find the Iranian-born principal designer in her ‘office kitchen’ preparing a Persian breakfast spread: feta cheese, eggs, and “lots of things to nibble on for hours.” The enviable space, tucked inside a 1920s Spanish Colonial building on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, is the heart of Studio Shamshiri—a widely-admired multidisciplinary design firm opened by Shamshiri and her brother, Ramin, in 2016. As much a storyteller as she is a designer, Shamshiri’s narrative-driven and research-heavy approach comes to life in both residential buildings (like Anne Hathaway’s historic Californian country home) and commercial properties (like the eccentric, more-is-more Maison de la Luz hotel in New Orleans). After a year of near constant cooking and working from our dining tables, our kitchens are starting to feel as tired as we are. An expert in breathing life into any space, we enlisted Shamshiri to school us on mixing metals, balancing form and function, and incorporating natural materials like wood and slate.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

6 Decorative Tricks To Renovate Your Home In One Day

If your house is outdated, it may be time to renovate it. Of course, without annoying and cumbersome works or major reforms. All you have to do is update the spaces with some simple, effective, and quick ideas. Here are 10 that you are going to love. You can do...
Interior Designfinehomesandliving.com

6 Inexpensive Decor Items That Will Completely Transform Your Home

Have you or someone you know recently been looking for a few simple ways to improve your home and revamp the decor in your living space? Maybe you have just moved into a new home, but you are not sure which decor items will be able to fit within your budget and make your home look fabulous? Perhaps you have been living in your house with the same old decor items for years or even decades, and you think now is the best time to try and improve the way things look? If this sounds like your situation, then continue reading to learn some helpful tips. This article will break down some simple and inexpensive decor items that will completely transform your home. You will be amazed at what a difference a few things can do for your living space.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

A Rundown One-Bedroom in Manhattan Becomes a Two-Bedroom Full of Hidden Storage

It isn’t necessarily the norm in house hunting to look for a place that is “unloved,” but that was just the sort of space that could inspire a certain design power couple. For interior designer Caroline McKeough and her husband Tim McKeough, design journalist and contributor to the New York Times, finding a home that they wouldn’t feel bad about tearing everything out of was exactly what they were looking for.
Interior Designroguevalleymessenger.com

3 Tips to Make Your Living Room Look Luxurious

One of the best things about modern decor trends is that they give your home the appearance of luxury without making you go bankrupt while decorating the entire house to suit a specific aesthetic. Thankfully, there are a handful of useful tips and tricks that most millennial homeowners use to make the most of their living space while saving as much as they can, and sometimes not spending a single penny at all. In this article, we’ll take a look at 3 things you can do (even if you have a tiny budget) to make your living room look and feel luxurious! Let’s get started.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This HGTV Star Suggests Painting Your Lower Cabinets This Color to Add Warmth Into the Kitchen

Painting kitchen cabinets has been one of the most executed DIYs over the last year. And it’s not hard to see why: with everyone staying at home more, there’s a desire to breathe new life into the most used spaces. And when it comes to easy ways to brighten up the kitchen, painting your cabinets is the way to go. However, with so many options out there, settling on a paint color can be extremely difficult — so let HGTV star and interior designer Breegan Jane make it easy for you.
Lifestylehomedit.com

Small Prairie Cabin Made Of Glass And Corrugated Metal

Imagine a quaint little place surrounded by farm fields covered in prairie grasses, with a line of trees extending at the horizon and a small lake nestled on the edge of the woodland. You’d get to admire all this beauty from inside a modern little cabin with expansive windows, raised...
Interior DesignKTEN.com

HOW FIREPLACE MANTEL STRAPS CAN ADD STYLE TO YOUR HOME

Originally Posted On: How Fireplace Mantel Straps Can Add Style to Your Home – Old West Iron. Your home should stand out from the crowd. In a world where well-decorated interiors are becoming more of the norm, it’s easy for your interior design to look like your friends’, family’s, and strangers’ homes.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Furniture Staple from Your Grandparents’ House Is Having a Moment

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
Home & Gardenmyrtlebeachsc.com

Avoiding ‘House Tour’ Embarrassments When Selling Your Home

For most people, the way in which they sell their home will follow a rather uniform process. First, we have the property valued by a number of real estate agents, then they curate the listing, and accept viewings from interested would-be buyers. Sometimes this can even take the form of an open house viewing where multiple people come to check out the home, alternatively, they can be arranged by appointment.

