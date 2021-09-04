CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tifton, GA

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Horticulture Club plans tropical plant dish workshop

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
TIFTON — Community members can attend the first-ever tropical plant dish garden workshop from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 23 offered by the Horticulture Club at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

Horticulture Club President Morgan Fritze said tickets are available for the class on the ABAC Horticulture Club’s Facebook page. The cost is $20 per person for the workshop.

“The cost of the community program will include all materials for participants to create an arrangement, which they can take home with them,” Fritze said. “Attendees at the tropical plant gardens’ class will learn how to care for tropical plants and create arrangements for their home.”

Frank Flanders, a professor of agricultural education at ABAC, will lead participants with a presentation and an interactive demonstration of the proper way to care for plants.

Horticulture Club members will then assist all attendees in selecting materials and creating arrangements.

The workshop will be held in ABAC’s Environmental Horticulture Building. For more information, interested persons can contact Fritze at (407) 212-1037.

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

