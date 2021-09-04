Cooler temps, heavy rain possible for your holiday weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some weather changes coming this weekend all thanks to a cold front moving through the area. Not much change on Saturday with summer heat remaining in place. Highs expected in the 90s across the South Plains today. Plenty of sunshine for your day with some afternoon showers and storms possible. These storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall, but most of the area will likely stay dry. Expect a light breeze from the southwest about 10-15 mph.