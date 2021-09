MOSCOW, Idaho – The Vandals got rolling early and kept rolling all day as Idaho football (1-0) took down Simon Fraser (0-1), 68-0 to open the season. The shutout is the first by the Vandals since 2010, while the 68 points were the most since the 1994 season. The 68-point margin of victory is the second largest ever by the Vandals, trailing only Idaho's 83-0 win over the College of Idaho, in 1923.