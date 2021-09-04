CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghan Filmmakers Deliver Impassioned Plea For Support – Venice – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA powerful panel to discuss the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan and the role the artistic community can play in increasing awareness was held at the Venice Film Festival this afternoon. It was notably attended by Afghan filmmakers Sahraa Karimi and Sahra Mani. The former is the first woman president of the Afghan Film Organisation and author of the recent appeal for support from cinema communities around the world as her country falls to the Taliban insurgency. Mani (A Thousand Girls Like Me) is a documentary filmmaker who is presenting her latest project at the CoProduction Market in here on the Lido.

