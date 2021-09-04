Nicole Scherzinger SUED By Pussycat Dolls Founder Robin Antin For Refusing To Take Part In Reunion Tour!

If you were hoping for The Pussycat Dolls reunion tour anytime soon, you may have to wait a minute…. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nicole Scherzinger was slapped with a lawsuit by founder Robin Antin for allegedly threatening to back out of the reunion tour unless she is granted a majority share and complete creative control over the relaunch. In the court documents, the 43-year-old lead singer allegedly agreed to a concert tour with the early aughts girl group and a new business project with Antin towards the end of 2019. Scherzinger signed off on receiving 49 percent of the deal under a short-form agreement called a Memorandum of Understanding and even promoted the venture through the beginning of 2020.