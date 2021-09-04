CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger SUED By Pussycat Dolls Founder Robin Antin For Refusing To Take Part In Reunion Tour!

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were hoping for The Pussycat Dolls reunion tour anytime soon, you may have to wait a minute…. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nicole Scherzinger was slapped with a lawsuit by founder Robin Antin for allegedly threatening to back out of the reunion tour unless she is granted a majority share and complete creative control over the relaunch. In the court documents, the 43-year-old lead singer allegedly agreed to a concert tour with the early aughts girl group and a new business project with Antin towards the end of 2019. Scherzinger signed off on receiving 49 percent of the deal under a short-form agreement called a Memorandum of Understanding and even promoted the venture through the beginning of 2020.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
Jessica Sutta
Person
Kimberly Wyatt
Person
Ashley Roberts
Person
Robin
Person
Robin Antin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pussycat#Reunion Tour#Live Nation#The Pussycat Dolls#Pnp Wenn#Fayesvision Wenn#Wenn Avalon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Nicole Scherzinger Labels Allegations “Ludicrous”

Nicole Scherzinger has bit back against allegations of “extortion” made against her in a recent lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed by The Pussycat Dolls founder and choreographer Robin Antin, accused Scherzinger of backing out of a scheduled reunion tour and demanding a larger share of the profits. In a statement reported...
TV Seriesviralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Lauren London & Lil Wayne's Son Kam Is the Perfect Mix of Parents in Rare Photo for His 12th Birthday

American actress and television personality Lauren London wished her son, Kameron Carter, a happy birthday by sharing a rare photo of him and an adorable message on Instagram. Lauren London began her career by appearing in music videos before moving into television and film acting. After portraying Erin "New New" Garnett in the 2006 film "ATL," she gained prominence and starred in more movies and television shows.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

North West Exposed Kim Kardashian for Being “Fake" Again

North West is roasting her mom Kim Kardashian once again for the whole internet to see. Earlier this week, Kim took to Instagram to do a paid promotion for BoxyCharm, a monthly beauty subscription box service, to her followers. But in the background, North and her beloved cousin Penelope Disick were hanging out. “My daughter is here trying to hate on my BoxyCharm,” Kim half-murmurs at the beginning of her stories.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Jack Nicholson Living Out His 'Sad Last Days' Locked Away In His Mansion, Pals Fear The Hollywood Icon 'Has Dementia'

Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson has disappeared from public life, and pals of the actor are reportedly worried the end could be near. The 84-year-old Batman star is currently living out his “sad last days” at his Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion, an insider spilled to Radar. The Shining star has reportedly owned the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3,300 square foot abode since the ‘70s.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Rich Dollaz Playfully Flirts With Erica Mena Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

There seems to be a Love & Hip Hop reunion of sorts happening. Rumors have been circulating that the series has brought together a few of its favorite stars for a new season or special, and clips of the crew have begun circulating online. Bobby Lytes, Amina Buddafly, Cyn Santana, Daniel "Booby" Gibson, Erica Mena, and Rich Dollaz are just a handful of familiar reality television faces that have joined in for the get-together, and in a clip, it looks as if Rich was playfully flirting with his ex.

Comments / 0

Community Policy