Angelina Jolie Feared for Family’s Safety During Brad Pitt Marriage

What to know about Angelina Jolie’s six children Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt. After over a decade together, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split in 2016, ushering in contentious divorce proceedings and custody battles for their six children Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 13, and Knox, 13. While public interest in the famous kids has always been high, the siblings have been even more so thrust into the spotlight as their parents work things out in the court. At present, the former couple share joint custody of their minor children, a decision Angelina, 46, has been working to overturn in order to receive sole custody.