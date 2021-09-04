CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-Positive KISS Star Spotted Out in Hollywood Sans Mask—While Claiming to be Quarantining

By Kana Ruhalter
Five days after KISS frontman Paul Stanley announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, he was spotted outside a West Hollywood hotel already defying public health guidelines. The Daily Mail ran paparazzi photos of Stanley, 69, not wearing a mask while strolling into the hotel on Tuesday. Fans were left scratching their heads at a bizarre turn of events. First, Stanley DID have a mask on hand but didn’t appear to put it on after exiting his vehicle. Secondly, Stanley posted a tweet the next day, on Wednesday, claiming he would be “staying clear of people for a few more days” because his freedom shouldn’t include jeopardizing other people’s health.

