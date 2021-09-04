Florence Pugh Wants Harry Styles To Play A Marvel Hero

The films are once again in the foreground this month, because Disney + is showing two big, hotly anticipated films in Germany. Marvel fans had to wait a long time, but now “Black Widow” with Scarlett Johansson is finally coming on July 9th in the lead role of the same name. The film revolves around the Avengers member, but does not follow on from the “Endgame” finale, but tells its own story, which is located earlier. In addition to Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbor also star in the strip. The film must also be activated by subscribers via VIP access for 21.99 euros. Disney announced, however, that the blockbuster could run in German cinemas, which have opened again since June 16 and want to bring back the audience on July 1 with really big theatrical releases.