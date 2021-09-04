Florence Pugh Wants Harry Styles To Play A Marvel Hero

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Widow star Florence Pugh revealed that she would like to see Harry Styles as a Marvel hero!. Florence Pugh’s performance as Yelena Belova in Marvel Studios’ newest film Black Widow was widely hailed as a highlight of the movie. The Academy Award-nominated actress became a new fan-favorite in the ever-growing roster of MCU characters and beyond the franchise, she also has an exciting future of other upcoming films. One of those films is the upcoming thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which she will star alongside Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde and Gemma Chan among others.

talesbuzz.com

North West is roasting her mom Kim Kardashian once again for the whole internet to see. Earlier this week, Kim took to Instagram to do a paid promotion for BoxyCharm, a monthly beauty subscription box service, to her followers. But in the background, North and her beloved cousin Penelope Disick were hanging out. “My daughter is here trying to hate on my BoxyCharm,” Kim half-murmurs at the beginning of her stories.

