A criminal posted bail thanks to an organization Kamala Harris touted last year. He was arrested for killing a man. A career criminal was able to post bail after being arrested on domestic abuse charges thanks to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. So what? you may say. Well, he was arrested last week and charged with second degree murder for shooting 38-year-old Luis Martinez Ortiz in a road rage incident last month. But wait, there’s more — the role of America’s vice president.