Towson, MD

Three shot on Towson University campus

By Associated Press
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Towson University students walk on campus as the school shut down days before the start of the scheduled spring break in Towson, Maryland.

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Three people were shot on a Maryland Campus early on Saturday morning, according to Baltimore County police.

The shooting was an isolated incident involving a group who gathered at the center of Towson University, officials said.

Information about a suspected shooter is also unknown.

The school confirmed all three victims were in stable condition. One of the wounded was a student while the other two were not affiliated with Towson.

Towson University confirmed the shooting on social media and said it was working with police in response.

Counseling and support services would be available for students, the school said.

