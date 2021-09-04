Russia’s new spaceport should be ready next year
After several cases of corruption and mishaps, Russia plans to end construction work on its Vostochny spaceport next year. “We have to complete the construction in 2022,” said the head of the Roscosmos space agency, Dmitri Rogozin, according to the Interfax agency on Saturday. “Then we will start testing all systems.” According to the Kremlin, President Vladimir Putin personally found out about the status of the work.marketresearchtelecast.com
