CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Russia’s new spaceport should be ready next year

marketresearchtelecast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter several cases of corruption and mishaps, Russia plans to end construction work on its Vostochny spaceport next year. “We have to complete the construction in 2022,” said the head of the Roscosmos space agency, Dmitri Rogozin, according to the Interfax agency on Saturday. “Then we will start testing all systems.” According to the Kremlin, President Vladimir Putin personally found out about the status of the work.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuri Gagarin
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaceport#Corruption#Kazakhstan#Interfax#Kremlin#Russian#European#Arianespace#British#Oneweb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Related
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Presidential Electionsandiegouniontribune.com

Russia complains of ‘election interference’ to US ambassador

MOSCOW — The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan, to complain about alleged interference by American “digital giants” in Russia’s upcoming parliamentary election. A ministry statement said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov claimed Russia “possesses irrefutable evidence of the violation of Russian legislation by American ‘digital...
Energy IndustryPosted by
AFP

Russia says divisive Nord Stream 2 pipeline complete

Russia announced Friday the completion of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany, a project that has raised US concerns, divided Europe and angered EU ally Ukraine. Nord Stream 2 is expected to double natural gas supplies from Russia to Germany, but it has raised tensions between the European Union and Washington.
Aerospace & DefenseSpace.com

Russian Soyuz rocket sends classified military payload to orbit

Russia's ministry of defense sent a classified payload into orbit on a Soyuz rocket Thursday (Sept. 9), according to state media outlet TASS. The spacecraft lifted off Thursday (Sept. 9) at 3:59 p.m. EDT (1959 GMT or 10:59 p.m. local time in Moscow) from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia, a Russian-language TASS report stated.
Militarywhbl.com

Russia and Belarus begin active phase of huge war games

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia and ex-Soviet ally Belarus on Friday launched the active phase of vast military exercises involving 200,000 personnel that have alarmed Ukraine and some NATO nations. The “Zapad-2021” war games, taking place on Russia’s and Belarus’s western flanks, are due to run until next Thursday. Moscow released...
MilitaryUS News and World Report

Russia and Belarus Formally Open Huge War Games, Worrying NATO

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Belarus formally opened vast joint military drills on Thursday, a week-long exercise across the territory of both countries and in the Baltic Sea that has alarmed some NATO countries. Top military leaders from the two countries attended the opening ceremony of the war games, called...
Economyabc17news.com

Russian, Belarusian leaders advance countries’ integration

MOSCOW (AP) — The presidents of Russia and Belarus say they have made significant progress on integrating their countries’ economies, including forming common energy and financial markets. The moves would bolster Belarus as it faces Western sanctions imposed in response to political repression and its forced diversion of an airliner carrying a prominent opposition journalist. They would also give Russia a strengthened position in a country that acts as a buffer with NATO members. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko met Thursday for nearly four hours. The talks came as Russia and Belarus began military exercises that are to involve some 200,000 servicemen, including 2,500 Russians sent to Belarus.
Politicsbitcoinmagazine.com

President Putin’s Press Secretary: Russia ‘Not Ready’ to Adopt Bitcoin

Dmitry Peskov, the acting press secretary for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Friday that Russia has no reason to recognize Bitcoin, according to the RIA Novosti news agency. In response to questions following the enactment of El Salvador’s law making Bitcoin legal tender, Peskov said the country is “not ready...
MarketsBirmingham Star

Russia is not ready to recognize cryptocurrencies Kremlin

Russia is not ready to recognize bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, because equating cryptocurrency with money would harm the country's financial system, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president, has said. "It is certain that Russia is not ready for such steps. So far there is not the slightest...
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

No U.S. capital should fund China and Russia’s Afghanistan exploits

As the Taliban takes control of Afghanistan, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is already signaling its intent to benefit from the withdrawal of U.S. armed forces and the fall of the Afghan government. Just hours after the Taliban seized control, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman asserted that Beijing was ready for “friendly cooperation with Afghanistan.”
Public Healthconchovalleyhomepage.com

Unwanted record: Russia’s COVID deaths hit new high in July

MOSCOW (AP) — A new report from Russia’s state statistics agency shows the country recorded a record number of deaths in July of people infected with coronavirus. The report from the Rosstat agency said 50,421 people suffering from COVID-19 died during the month, sharply higher than the previous record of 44,435 in December.
Politicsbostonnews.net

'Russia to deepen Special, Privileged Strategic Partnership

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev on Wednesday, in which the senior Russian offical expressed his country's strong commitment to deepen its 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' with India."A Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement said that PM Modi expressed his appreciation for the visit of the Russian delegation led by Secretary Patrushev at a time when major changes are taking place in the region.
MilitaryUS News and World Report

Shelling in Eastern Ukraine Wounds Troops and Civilians

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Thursday that shelling from rebel-held areas in the east had wounded at least six troops and disrupted railway services, while the Russian-backed separatists said two civilians had been wounded in shelling from the Ukrainian side. It was the second reported flareup in since late...

Comments / 0

Community Policy