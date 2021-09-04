Teacher’s Day 2021: From Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par to Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30; 5 Bollywood Movies Which Show Teachers As the Biggest Guide Towards Success of Life and Where To Watch Them Online!
Teacher’s Day is celebrated every year on September 5. A day to admire the contribution of teachers as pillar in our lives. This day is always very special for every teacher as they get honoured with several gifts, surprises, from his/her dear students. This year, as the day fell on Sunday, so yes it’s gonna be holiday and a lovely weekend for every movie lovers to sit back at home and watch some superb films on teacher-student bonding. To mark the special day, there are several movies to look back and watch like Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kai Po Che!, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dear Zindagi, Rani Mukerji’s Hichki and Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30, etc. Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Is Sincere but Unconvincing in This Formulaic Take On Maths Genius Anand Kumar’s Life.newsbrig.com
