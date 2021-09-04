CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Teacher’s Day 2021: From Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par to Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30; 5 Bollywood Movies Which Show Teachers As the Biggest Guide Towards Success of Life and Where To Watch Them Online!

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeacher’s Day is celebrated every year on September 5. A day to admire the contribution of teachers as pillar in our lives. This day is always very special for every teacher as they get honoured with several gifts, surprises, from his/her dear students. This year, as the day fell on Sunday, so yes it’s gonna be holiday and a lovely weekend for every movie lovers to sit back at home and watch some superb films on teacher-student bonding. To mark the special day, there are several movies to look back and watch like Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kai Po Che!, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dear Zindagi, Rani Mukerji’s Hichki and Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30, etc. Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Is Sincere but Unconvincing in This Formulaic Take On Maths Genius Anand Kumar’s Life.

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abhishek Kapoor
Person
Hrithik Roshan
Person
Aamir Khan
Person
Anand Kumar
Person
Vikas Bahl
Person
Rani Mukerji
Person
Alia Bhatt
Person
Shah Rukh Khan
Person
Sushant Singh Rajput
Person
Gauri Shinde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bollywood Movies#Super 30 Movie Review#Hichki Movie Review#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Here’s What Tiger Shroff Said on Being Asked Who Is a Better Dancer Between Him and Hrithik Roshan

Tiger Shroff has praised his idol, Hrithik Roshan, when a fan questioned the action hero about who among the two is a better dancer. Tiger entertained his fans on social media with a question and answer session. A user asked him: “Who is the better dancer, you or Hrithik Roshan sir?” Hrithik Roshan Flaunts His Sexy Biceps, Shares a Drool-Worthy Monochrome Picture on Instagram!
Moviestucsonpost.com

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika to film 'Pathan' song in Spain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 (ANI): The upcoming Siddharth Anand directorial 'Pathan', which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, will soon be filming for some crucial parts of the movie in Spain, along with a massively mounted song. A source revealed, "No Bollywood film has...
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Bhoot Police Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor’s Quirky Bromance Makes This Horror-Comedy A Crisp Watch!

Director: Pawan Kripalani Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. Writers: Sumit Batheja(dialogue)Pawan Kripalani Devashish Makhija. Let’s get this straight right at the beginning because the obvious parallels will be drawn sooner than later. Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor starrer horror-comedy Bhoot Police is not Stree. While the Rajkumar Rao starrer banked heavily on the novelty factor as indeed on the quirky narration, Bhoot Police is way too simple in terms of presentation and description. There isn’t much complexity and convolution, and the film rests firmly on the shoulders of Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. And guess what! The movie works because it doesn’t take itself too seriously, neither do the protagonists. Their quirky chemistry or bromance if you call it that, that is, makes this endeavour a rather crisp and an entertaining watch.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Netflix series that lost 50% of its audience, but is still the most watched in the United States according to Nielsen

The audience meter Nielsen presented in the last hours a new update of its weekly report, in which they reveal which were the most viewed productions in a certain time. The data that is shared is based on viewers and viewers of the streaming platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Hulu. These are figures that arrive almost a month late, since these streams do not publish their official numbers.
Celebritiesgoodmorningpost.com

In honour of Teachers’ Day in 2021, Madhuri Dixit, Kiara Advani, and other Bollywood stars pay homage to their teachers

On Teachers’ Day 2021, a number of Bollywood celebrities, including Madhuri Dixit, Kriti Sanon, Esha Deol, and Taapsee Pannu, conveyed their gratitude to their teachers. The Hollywood stars expressed gratitude to their professors for their contributions to their lives. They recognised their professors’ contributions to their success and wrote sincere remarks for them on social media.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Karan Johar Remembers Father Yash Johar on His Birth Anniversary, Shares an Emotional Post (Watch Video)

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s heart is filled with love and nostalgia on the birth anniversary of his late father and producer Yash Johar on Monday. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director uploaded a monochrome video featuring pictures of his late father with himself and other people from the film industry. Along with the video, Karan penned a heartfelt caption in which he also mentioned the Yash Johar Foundation, which he had launched on June 18 this year, in memory of his late father. According to Karan, the main focus of the Yash Johar Foundation is to improve the quality of life of people in the entertainment industry. Karan Johar Launches Foundation in the Memory of His Late Father Yash Johar to Help People of Film Industry.
CelebritiesMississippi Link

Bollywood Celebrities Express Gratitude On ‘Teachers’ Day’

MUMBAI, India — Bollywood celebrities marked “Teachers’ Day” on Sept. 5, 2021, by expressing gratitude for their teachers — senior actors, directors, parents, and others who taught them important life lessons. Celebrities including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Angad Bedi, Mahesh Babu, and many more took to their respective social media handles...
MoviesTheHDRoom

Watch ‘Love’s Match’ Movie Online for Free

Rival matchmakers find something unexpected in the latest UPtv 2021 summer all-new movie, Love’s Match. The premiere date and time for the Love’s Match movie is Sunday, August 29th at 7/6c on the UPtv cable channel. Find out how to stream and watch Love’s Match online free without cable either...
Moviesdisneyfoodblog.com

13 of Disney’s BIGGEST Movie Flops

Failure is just another opportunity to learn. The Walt Disney Company is no stranger to failure, and sometimes it’s proven to be a good thing long-term. We’re going over some of Disney’s biggest movie flops and how they impacted Disney. These Disney movies are considered “flops” for different reasons —...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Kubbra Sait takes a trip down the memory lane along with Saif Ali Khan, Anurag Kashyap and others on the occasion of Teacher’s day

Teacher’s are indeed the most special people out there. They educate us, they instill the concept of value and trust, and they also reprimand us when we are in the wrong. Teacher’s always hold a special place in your heart, even years after one leaves the school/college institution. Such is also the case for the talented actor, Kubbra Sait. She took a trip down memory lane, wherein she thanked each and every Guru who has been a part of her journey, be it in the form of education or even in the professional space wherein she has learnt valuable life lessons from them.
NFLComplex

Watch the Trailer for The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Documentary ‘The Show’

Showtime’s documentary on the Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime performance arrives later this month, and now we’ve gotten our first proper look at it with a new trailer. The brief clip shows just how much planning went into the show, from the legions of dancers to the difficulties of producing such a large-scale production during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor Blessed With a Baby Girl, Fans of the Star Couple Flood Social Media With Congratulatory Messages

Actor Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor have been blessed with a baby girl. They welcomed their first child on Friday night. A source close to the couple shared the happy news. Though Shaheer and Ruchikaa have not yet officially announced the arrival of their newborn. Following the happy news, many fans of the star couple flooded social media with congratulatory messages and showered love on the new parents. Shaheer Sheikh Reveals the Moment He Realised Ruchikaa Kapoor Was the One for Him and It’s All Mushy!

Comments / 0

Community Policy