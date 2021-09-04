Teacher’s Day 2021: From Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par to Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30; 5 Bollywood Movies Which Show Teachers As the Biggest Guide Towards Success of Life and Where To Watch Them Online!

Director: Pawan Kripalani Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. Writers: Sumit Batheja(dialogue)Pawan Kripalani Devashish Makhija. Let’s get this straight right at the beginning because the obvious parallels will be drawn sooner than later. Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor starrer horror-comedy Bhoot Police is not Stree. While the Rajkumar Rao starrer banked heavily on the novelty factor as indeed on the quirky narration, Bhoot Police is way too simple in terms of presentation and description. There isn’t much complexity and convolution, and the film rests firmly on the shoulders of Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor. And guess what! The movie works because it doesn’t take itself too seriously, neither do the protagonists. Their quirky chemistry or bromance if you call it that, that is, makes this endeavour a rather crisp and an entertaining watch.