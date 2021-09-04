CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Himesh Reshammiya brings ‘O Sajnaa’ with Sawai Bhat, the singer behind the chartbuster Sanseinn!

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHimesh Reshammiya can surely be termed as the Man with the Midas Touch. Whatever he touched, turns into gold and becomes a blockbuster hit overnight with a million views and audio streams. His record label has delivered 4 super hit albums namely Surroor 2021, Himesh Ke Dil Se, Moods and Melodies, Super Sitaara and 8 songs. Not only that, he also gives major breaks to the newcomers one after the other, giving them a chance to shine with some amazing compositions, all done by Himesh the musical magician.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Himesh Reshammiya
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melodies#Super Sitaara#Rajasthani#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Lauren London & Lil Wayne's Son Kam Is the Perfect Mix of Parents in Rare Photo for His 12th Birthday

American actress and television personality Lauren London wished her son, Kameron Carter, a happy birthday by sharing a rare photo of him and an adorable message on Instagram. Lauren London began her career by appearing in music videos before moving into television and film acting. After portraying Erin "New New" Garnett in the 2006 film "ATL," she gained prominence and starred in more movies and television shows.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

North West Exposed Kim Kardashian for Being “Fake" Again

North West is roasting her mom Kim Kardashian once again for the whole internet to see. Earlier this week, Kim took to Instagram to do a paid promotion for BoxyCharm, a monthly beauty subscription box service, to her followers. But in the background, North and her beloved cousin Penelope Disick were hanging out. “My daughter is here trying to hate on my BoxyCharm,” Kim half-murmurs at the beginning of her stories.
TV Seriesviralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Jack Nicholson Living Out His 'Sad Last Days' Locked Away In His Mansion, Pals Fear The Hollywood Icon 'Has Dementia'

Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson has disappeared from public life, and pals of the actor are reportedly worried the end could be near. The 84-year-old Batman star is currently living out his “sad last days” at his Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion, an insider spilled to Radar. The Shining star has reportedly owned the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3,300 square foot abode since the ‘70s.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Rich Dollaz Playfully Flirts With Erica Mena Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

There seems to be a Love & Hip Hop reunion of sorts happening. Rumors have been circulating that the series has brought together a few of its favorite stars for a new season or special, and clips of the crew have begun circulating online. Bobby Lytes, Amina Buddafly, Cyn Santana, Daniel "Booby" Gibson, Erica Mena, and Rich Dollaz are just a handful of familiar reality television faces that have joined in for the get-together, and in a clip, it looks as if Rich was playfully flirting with his ex.
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

A$AP Rocky Was Forced by Rihanna To Sign A Prenup To Save Her $1 Billion?

It is Rihanna who is refusing to get married A$AP RockyBefore he signs a prenup According to one tabloid Rihanna wants her money to be protected, which upsets A$AP Rocky, who thinks that the singer has doubts about their relationship’s strength. So what’s going on with Rihanna and A$AP rocky Their relationship?
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood celebrates big family news with adorable video

Carrie Underwood shared the most adorable picture of her son Isaiah on Thursday, celebrating his baseball debut. The country music star, who is married to former hockey player Mike Fisher, shared the sweet snap of her six-year-old son, admitting she found the match more nerve-wracking than watching her husband play professional sports.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jeremy’s Wife Jinger Vuolo Reveals SHOCKING News On Instagram

Former Counting On stars Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo use social media often to keep up with their fans. On Instagram, Jinger boasts an impressive 1.4 million followers, and many of them are Duggar fans. Thanks to social media, fans have been able to watch Jinger and Jeremy explore Los Angeles, California, where they relocated to a few years ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy