Himesh Reshammiya brings ‘O Sajnaa’ with Sawai Bhat, the singer behind the chartbuster Sanseinn!

There seems to be a Love & Hip Hop reunion of sorts happening. Rumors have been circulating that the series has brought together a few of its favorite stars for a new season or special, and clips of the crew have begun circulating online. Bobby Lytes, Amina Buddafly, Cyn Santana, Daniel "Booby" Gibson, Erica Mena, and Rich Dollaz are just a handful of familiar reality television faces that have joined in for the get-together, and in a clip, it looks as if Rich was playfully flirting with his ex.