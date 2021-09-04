Himesh Reshammiya brings ‘O Sajnaa’ with Sawai Bhat, the singer behind the chartbuster Sanseinn!
Himesh Reshammiya can surely be termed as the Man with the Midas Touch. Whatever he touched, turns into gold and becomes a blockbuster hit overnight with a million views and audio streams. His record label has delivered 4 super hit albums namely Surroor 2021, Himesh Ke Dil Se, Moods and Melodies, Super Sitaara and 8 songs. Not only that, he also gives major breaks to the newcomers one after the other, giving them a chance to shine with some amazing compositions, all done by Himesh the musical magician.
