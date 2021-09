Jake Paul revealed on the Full Send Podcast that he hyperextended his arm in sparring before the Tyron Woodley fight, and he hurt it again in the third round of the fight. ‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul is living the high life after his huge victory against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley during their mega-encounter last month. Taking to social media via Instagram, the social media influencer turned boxer talked about some of his mega purchases, gifts and experiences that have taken place since his victory – along with re-joining the fabled mile-high club.