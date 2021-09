NAPA — It was just like in years past—for the most part—at BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday and early Saturday. There were the typical throngs of people young and old crowding the stages, walking paths and food stalls. By far, most were unmasked. If you didn’t look closely at signs requiring masks inside buildings, the vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 checks at the gates, you might not think anything was all too different.