CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermilion, OH

Junior Varsity Volleyball defeats Brookside

By Admin
vermilionathletics.org
 7 days ago

The Sailors traveled to Brookside to take on the Cardinals on Saturday for a non-conference match. Set 1 went to Vermilion, but the Cardinals battled back to take set 2. With renewed energy the Sailors went into set 3 with a slow start, but kept it close and pulled ahead mid-set with a service run from Erin Ellis. She had 12 points and 3 aces in the match. Other aces were added by Meagan Rini with 4, Gracie Porter with 3, Maddie Taylor, Marissa Garcia, and Peyton Logsdon each with 1. Top hitters were Logsdon with 9 kills, Rini with 6, Aubree Kennedy and Claire Bartlome with 3, and Georgia Repola with 1. Logsdon, Rini, Kennedy, Taylor, Natalie Newbill and Garcia all added digs in the match. The Sailors have won three in a row and are now 4-3 on the season!

vermilionathletics.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Vermilion, OH
Education
Vermilion, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Vermilion, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maddie Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Brookside#Junior Varsity#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden to GOP governors planning vaccine mandate lawsuits: 'Have at it'

President Biden on Friday dismissed arguments from Republicans that his administration’s new vaccine requirements amount to federal overreach and said some GOP governors are being “cavalier” with the health of their constituents. Asked about opponents vowing to challenge the new vaccination measures, Biden replied: “Have at it.”. “I am so...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

How Gavin Newsom fought back against the recall

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, no governor in America moved faster to close down schools, restrict businesses and order his own constituents into a long and painful lockdown than did California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Newsom’s steps, at times taken ahead of public health advice issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy