Junior Varsity Volleyball defeats Brookside

The Sailors traveled to Brookside to take on the Cardinals on Saturday for a non-conference match. Set 1 went to Vermilion, but the Cardinals battled back to take set 2. With renewed energy the Sailors went into set 3 with a slow start, but kept it close and pulled ahead mid-set with a service run from Erin Ellis. She had 12 points and 3 aces in the match. Other aces were added by Meagan Rini with 4, Gracie Porter with 3, Maddie Taylor, Marissa Garcia, and Peyton Logsdon each with 1. Top hitters were Logsdon with 9 kills, Rini with 6, Aubree Kennedy and Claire Bartlome with 3, and Georgia Repola with 1. Logsdon, Rini, Kennedy, Taylor, Natalie Newbill and Garcia all added digs in the match. The Sailors have won three in a row and are now 4-3 on the season!