Can parents lose custody of children if they don't get the COVID-19 vaccine?

By FOX News
fox35orlando.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA report out of Chicago last week about a judge ordering a mother to temporarily lose custody of her son for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine — and then reversing his decision — has some parents questioning the possibility of such a ruling. Rebecca Firlit told FOX 32 Chicago...

Judge takes away mother’s custody over her son because she hasn’t taken the Coronavirus vaccination

A mother, who thought she was attending an ordinary court hearing about child support, was shocked by the ending of the virtual session when the judge stripped her of her parental rights and said she could no longer meet her son. The 39-year-old mother Rebecca was taken aback when they heard Judge Shapiro asked her a question that nobody expected.
Why Is A COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Taking So Much Longer Than One For Adults?

As more and more kids head back to school for the second time during the pandemic, parents are wondering when COVID-19 vaccines will finally be approved for children under 12 (via CNN). While children and teenagers ages 12 to 15 have been eligible to get the vaccines since May 2021, testing and approving the shots for younger children is taking longer than expected. That's because Moderna and Pfizer are still conducting clinical trials to study the effects and efficacy of the mRNA vaccines on children between the ages of 5 to 11.
Coronavirus: Woman loses two children to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas woman said two of her children died recently from COVID-19. “It just seems so unfair,” Jaime Patrick told KLAS. In July, Patrick’s 39-year-old daughter Brandi died from the coronavirus and her son Dustin was hospitalized with it. “She said, ‘Mom if I don’t make...
These Are The Symptoms Of The Delta Variant In Kids

The highly contagious delta variant has transformed the COVID-19 pandemic, and is accounting for the overwhelming majority of new cases across the U.S. And new cases in children are up 85% in recent weeks, prompting groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to send a clear message: Delta is different.
Two Manor parents lose battle with COVID-19, leave behind four adult children

MANOR, Texas — Two parents in Manor, Diane and Carlos Rodriguez lost their battle with COVID-19 just weeks apart from each other and leave behind their four adult children. According to Carlos’ sister and Diane’s sister-in-law, Diane got a COVID-19 test at the beginning of August after feeling sick but received a false negative.
COVID vaccine added to immunization list

The COVID vaccine is now on the list of required immunizations for students at ULM. The new requirement will go into effect next semester. Before the Spring 2022 registration period, all students must provide documentation of immunization against COVID. The only other options are to either provide documentation from a...
Where Do COVID Vaccine Mandates Stand?

) — The COVID pandemic seemed to be nearing an end a few months ago. Case numbers were falling, and vaccination numbers were rising. Mask mandates were easing, and people were returning to offices. The economy was picking up. It’s since become evident that the pandemic was entering a new phase. The Delta variant has COVID case numbers climbing in parts of the country once again. Similar to the pandemic’s early days, certain regions are running out of beds in their ICUs. Most of the new cases and virtually all of the resulting hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Experts believe that mass vaccination combined with vigilant masking is the only realistic path out of the pandemic. Vaccination mandates are being implemented across various levels of government and the private sector. On Monday, the Pfizer vaccine became the first to gain the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA)full approval for use in anyone at least 16 years old, giving existing mandates firmer legal standing and opening the door for additional mandates.
COVID-19 infection after vaccination and what to do next

Vaccines work to dramatically reduce the risk of developing COVID-19, but no vaccine is perfect. Now, with 174 million people already fully vaccinated, a small portion are experiencing a so-called "breakthrough" infection, meaning they test positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated. But doctors say this virus -- which can be...
Doctor breaks down during emotional CNN interview describing treating unvaccinated Covid patients

Frontline workers are straining under the pressure of yet another wave of coronavirus in Florida, which has emerged as the center of the Delta variant-fueled Covid resurgence in America.“It is very difficult,” Dr Ahmed Elhaddad, ICU Medical Director at Jupiter Medical Center told CNN on Sunday, becoming choked up as he recounted his experiences. “It’s even harder when it’s your friends. I have a patient now that’s the father of one of my son’s classmates. And he’s not expected to make it. He was not vaccinated.”Florida is averaging more cases and deaths than at any time in the pandemic...
Local mother loses two children to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Jaime Patrick is imploring everyone to get vaccinated after going through the heartbreak of losing two children to COVID-19. The North Las Vegas mother said she never imagined she would say goodbye to both children within a month of each other. “It just seems so unfair,”...
Children and Long COVID: What We Know at the Moment

In a recent study, researchers say 1 in 7 children who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, still had symptoms 15 weeks after their diagnosis. Experts say children rarely become seriously ill from the disease, but the Delta variant may be making long-haul COVID-19 more common. They...
Chicago Judge Revoke’s Mother’s Custody of Son Until She Gets COVID-19 Vaccine

A judge in Chicago has revoked a mother’s custody of her 11-year-old son because she has not received the COVID-19 vaccine. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Rebecca Firlit, a divorced 39-year-old who’s shared joint custody with her ex-husband for the past seven years, has had her child visitation rights taken away by Cook County judge James Shapiro because she isn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus.

