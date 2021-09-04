CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Why Ethereum, Tezos, and FTX Are Soaring This Week

By Zhiyuan Sun
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago

What happened

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ), and FTX (CRYPTO:FTT) are up 21.28%, 7.97%, and 29.12%, respectively, in the past seven days as of 10:42 a.m. EDT Saturday. They are now trading at $3,906.82, $5.45, and $63.38 apiece, respectively.

Ethereum is gaining a lot of traction in both the non-fungible token (NFT) industry and the decentralized applications (dapps) industry. But its competitor Tezos is rapidly catching up. On Sept. 2, EQIFI, a unified platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) products, selected Tezos as the platform of choice for developing regulatory-compliant DeFi solutions. Its first step was the launch of borrowing and lending services on the Tezos protocol.

Lastly, FTX tokens are surging after the namesake exchange acquired LedgerX, a Commodity Futures Trading Commission-regulated digital currency futures and options exchange. The move will enable FTX to offer such financial products to U.S. investors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12H85P_0bmgcfwn00
Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Investors are quickly discovering the tax benefits of NFTs, and its trading volume on the Ethereum marketplace opensea.io surpassed $1.78 billion in the last week alone. What's more, there are now over 2,840 dapps utilizing the Ethereum network. The most popular ones involves borrowing and lending apps, where users can pledge their ETH and receive a stablecoin asset loan to cover their daily expenses while their investments continue to compound.

Furthermore, the Optimism Foundation, an organization dedicated to scaling Ethereum, incorporated Chainlink into its network. The move takes smart functionality to the next level by enabling them access to real-world data feeds and events.

As for Tezos, its partners include Alliance, a leading real estate developer in Manchester, U.K. that is utilizing the network to tokenize 500 million pounds worth of real estate (in ownership certificates). The network focuses on the development of digital securities, payments, and DeFi protocols. Its market cap has surpassed $4.85 billion. Like Ethereum, Tezos is a smart contract token, except with the added functionality of allowing users to vote on protocol amendments from developers.

Lastly, keep in mind that FTX is currently the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world. However, due to the uniqueness of U.S. financial regulations, the platform couldn't offer the same type of cryptocurrency derivatives as it does to its international consumers. The LedgerX acquisition could be a game changer. Trading volume on FTX.com amounted to about $15 billion in the past 24 hours, compared to just $271.8 million on FTX.us. FTX tokens act as collateral to enable margin trades on the exchange.

Now what

It may be hard to believe, but DeFi protocols were essentially unheard of last year. However, they have since grown to a market worth an estimated $162.6 billion. Say what you want about the lack of regulation, but its absence has inevitably accelerated innovation in this rising industry. What's more, the combination of cryptography and smart contracts has proven to be a game changer, as it ensures the establishment of trust in otherwise unstable peer-to-peer networks. So keep an eye out for more developments from these amazing tokens.

Comments / 1

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
123K+
Followers
59K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftx#Smart Contracts#Xtz#Ftt#Nft#Eqifi#Defi#Ledgerx#Opensea Io#Dapps#The Optimism Foundation#Chainlink#Alliance#Ftx Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
Marketsambcrypto.com

Is there reason to believe ‘Litecoin is close to flipping Ethereum’

“Slow and steady wins the race,” is a saying as old as time. In fact, it still holds true for a lot of things. When talking about the same in the context of cryptocurrencies, many have often associated it with Litecoin. However, the “digital silver” has been challenging the notion of late with its impressive rallies and price action.
CurrenciesPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrencies Dropped Today

Bitcoin prices bounced yesterday on news that Ukraine will legalize and regulate cryptocurrencies. Today, prices are falling on similar news from the EU and Russia. I think regulation could be a good thing for the crypto market and its investors. What happened. The week is drawing to a close, and...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Blockchain Stocks to Buy Now For the Bitcoin Bounceback

Blockchain stocks have been gaining traction amid the current cryptocurrency frenzy. Despite the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) recent discussion and regulatory warning on cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology has proven its value across broader sectors. Initially developed to serve as a digital public ledger for recording transactions involving Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD), blockchain...
Marketsinvesting.com

Here’s Why Cardano Might End Ethereum After Alonzo

Here’s Why Cardano Might End Ethereum After Alonzo. The Alonzo hard fork will grant developers the freedom to deploy dApps on the Cardano mainnet. Cardano’s energy-efficient consensus protocol could rightfully dispute Ethereum’s high-fees and low transaction output system. The question of “what if” generated a speculative hysteria about the value...
Marketsbeincrypto.com

BTC On-Chain Analysis: Investors Buy Dip as Supply Shock Intensifies

The positions of long-term Bitcoin investors have remained rock solid despite the sharp decline on 7 September. Furthermore, we continue to see a deepening supply shock as the amount of BTC on exchanges steadily decreases. The organic growth of the Bitcoin network is illustrated by the number of addresses holding...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Can Coinbase Stock Turbocharge Your Portfolio?

Coinbase has two easy ways to grow its user base of retail investors. With enviable financial resources, the company can afford to experiment with new products. Ultimately, it remains a riskier investment, which is why a smaller portfolio allocation is probably a better choice than making a big buy. During...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Cardano, XRP, and Chainlink Tokens Are All Plunging Today

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA), XRP (CRYPTO:XRP), and Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) are reversing their moon missions today and instead are falling all the way down to earth. As of 1:18 p.m. EDT, they were down 12.81%, 17.68%, and 18.39%, respectively, in the previous 24 hours. That left Cardano at $2.48 per token, XRP at $1.14, and Chainlink at $29.05.
Currenciesnewswatchtv.com

Best Cryptocurrency Trading Specialties

In a market as volatile as the UK crypto trading market, there is a great need for nerves of steel, an efficient plan, and a good trading platform that can help you win as often as possible. You can do thorough research to help yourself find the ideal platform. Besides...
Currenciesdecrypt.co

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Crypto Prices Tanked Again. Here Are Two Reasons Why

Bitcoin became legal tender in El Salvador. The price of BTC went down. The price of (almost) everything went down. Anyone who gets crypto notifications on their phone can tell you that the markets tanked today, with 11% and 15% losses from Bitcoin and Ethereum, respectively, and a 13% drop in total crypto market cap in 24 hours, per data from CoinGecko.
Marketsu.today

Grayscale’s ETC, BCH and LTC Trusts Now SEC Reporting Companies

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CurrenciesPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Cryptocurrencies Are Still Falling

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP), the token closely associated with Ripple, is suffering worst of all, declining 15.8%. Most market pundits continue to blame El Salvador for the crash, with Reuters reporting this morning, for example, that the Latin American nation "ran into snags" rolling out its Chivo digital wallet. Users reportedly had trouble registering with the app, and so the government "unplugged it ... in order to connect to more servers and increase capacity."
Marketsfxempire.com

How Much Will Bitcoin be Worth in 2025?

However, it lost more than half of its market value compounded by China’s harsh regulations and a crackdown on mining activities. The year has also witnessed an increase in Bitcoin adoption rate with several global financial institutions and established technology firms. Notably, they include PayPal, Visa, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, MicroStrategy, Apple, and Tesla, all adopting Bitcoin.
Marketspensacolavoice.com

What Cryptocurrency Has the Biggest Market Cap

The market cap is short for market capitalization, but we can also use it as an analogy for a cap that covers most of the crypto market. And we don’t have a lot to talk about, because everyone knows which one has the biggest market cap – and yes, we are talking about Bitcoin.
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Major Reasons For Bitcoin And Ethereum’s Sudden Decline In Price

Individuals who receive crypto notifications on their cell phones can attest that crypto markets today tanked. Bitcoin recorded an 11% loss, Ethereum is 15%, with a drop of 13% in the 24hour total market capitalization. This data was an extract from CoinGecko. El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption Results In Price Surge.
MarketsDailyFx

Solana (SOL/USD) Continues to Soar, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Consolidating Recent Flash Crash

Ethereum (ETH/USD), and Solana (SOL/USD) Price, Chart, and Analysis. Solana continues to print fresh record highs. Double-digit percentage gains in popular alt-coins seen. Ethereum’s slow recovery continues in oversold conditions. The alt-coin market has seemingly brushed off Monday’s heavy sell-off and continues to forge higher with a range of in-vogue...

Comments / 0

Community Policy