Larry Bird Hitchhiked to the Bar After Winning the 1984 NBA Title but Refused to Let the Driver Join in the Celebration: ‘Sorry, Champions Only’

As we move into the dog days of the NBA offseason between the rush of free agency and the renewed optimism of training camp, maybe we need a reminder of the excitement ahead. Every team has obvious sources of anticipation, but we're not necessarily here to alert you to the breaking news that Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are going to be fun to watch in 2021-22. Instead, we'll mostly focus on players who'll enter next season with room to grow, a niche to fill, a new level to reach or some other opportunity to raise their and their team's profiles.