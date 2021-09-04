CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Bird Hitchhiked to the Bar After Winning the 1984 NBA Title but Refused to Let the Driver Join in the Celebration: ‘Sorry, Champions Only’

By Joe Kozlowski
 7 days ago
Whenever a team wins a championship, it’s safe to assume that a major celebration will follow. While that was the case when Larry Bird and his Boston Celtics captured the 1984 NBA title, the evening ended up hitting an unexpected snag. Faced with a massive traffic jam, a couple of players had difficulty getting to their own party.

