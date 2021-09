COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Cleveland area will host a public hearing on Republicans’ new state legislative map proposal days before a legal deadline to pass it. The hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday at Cuyahoga Community College’s Corporate College East, 4400 Richmond Rd. in Warrensville Heights. Members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission -- or their appointed replacements -- will hear testimony from members of the public, and especially are calling on people with expertise in any relevant subject areas. The hearing is one of three scheduled across Ohio before Sept. 15, when the commission plans to meet in Columbus to pass final maps in time for a legal deadline that day.