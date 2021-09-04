4 Your Community: Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund And Project 351 Honor 9/11 Victims

BOSTON (CBS) — A week from Saturday, America will mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Locally, Mass. Military Heroes Fund will create care packages for service members overseas and Project 351 will pay tribute to the September 11 victims and fallen service members.

WBZ-TV’s Lisa Hughes speaks with Mass Military Heroes Executive Director Diane Nealon and Project 351 alumni ambassador Jack Regan about this year’s efforts in the video above.

For more information, visit the Mass. Military Heroes Fund website and the Project 351 website .