CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Best Way to See the Mojave Desert? Try a Camper Van

By Christine Bobbish
sunset.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo hotel? No problem. A camper van makes for spontaneous, stress-free travel in the desert. And a great night’s sleep. When asked about dream ’21 travel earlier this year, I immediately thought of how I’d travel versus the where. My answer? A camper van. Camper rentals offer a taste of the tiny, nomadic lifestyles we see in our social media feeds. Tethering to wheels allows for spontaneity and killer sunsets in locations where hotels don’t have stakes. Plus, hitting the road as such holds promise—the discovery of landscapes never beheld, both external and internal. Might epiphanies rush in like the wind with the roll down of a window? Probably not. With each Huberman Lab podcast listen, I know a ticker tape of answers in all caps to questions I’m pondering won’t present itself that easily. So I’ll grab the external and reach for insights later.

www.sunset.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mojave Desert#Vans#Pinnacles National Park#Dometic#Turkish#Sunset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
LifestylePosted by
Travel + Leisure

The Best Way to See the Statue of Liberty Is From This Hot Tub Boat

I can't speak for everyone living in New York, but the sight of the Statue of Liberty still makes me feel giddy. For me, each sighting is a reminder that I live in the center of the universe, in the city that never sleeps, and a rich and storied place that people around the world dream of calling home. Everyone who visits should take a moment to see it, and the best way to do it? Sitting in a hot tub on a boat cruising the Hudson River.
Las Vegas, NVcarolinajournal.com

Casinos, airports empty as Sin City worries it may be next target

I was in Las Vegas, an assistant city editor for the afternoon daily newspaper, the Las Vegas Sun. I awoke that Tuesday morning to a clock radio, from which an announcer was talking about a plane flying into a building in New York City. He and another man were debating whether it was an accident.
Tucson, AZtravelawaits.com

The Gorgeous Mountain Town Where Tucson Locals Go To Beat The Heat

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It might come as a surprise for visitors to the desert city of Tucson, Arizona, but just an hour’s drive from the saguaro cactus and sizzling summer heat is a cool mountain retreat known for big valley views, fields of ferns and wildflowers, and a peak that offers everything from stellar stargazing to forest hiking to winter skiing.
Animalssunset.com

National Park Service Urges Hikers to Leave Dogs at Home

Before bringing your furry friend on a hike, consider these important things. Animal shelters emptied out amid the COVID-19 pandemic as people adopted furry friends to quarantine with through 2021. But the adventures you may have planned with your pet may need some rethinking, according to the National Park Service.
Inyo County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Death Valley National Park, Western Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-30 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Western Mojave Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to 110 in Barstow...115 to 120 at the visitors center in Death Valley. * WHERE...Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

New Airstream Camper Van Was Born To Be Wild

We all well know now that camper vans are in. Every manufacturer on earth seems to be trying to throw their hat in the ring. Although there are many newcomers to the camper industry, some of the iconic brands that created the segment are still here, and they are making some rad stuff. Airstream, among the most iconic icons, has just released a new adventure camper van that looks like exactly what the market is looking for. Meet the Airstream Interstate 24X.
TravelPosted by
Only In Southern California

Channel Islands Is A Little-Known National Park In Southern California That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing

You don’t need to venture far to find an island paradise. One just off the Southern California coast is reachable by ferry, boat, or plane. You can easily enjoy the Mediterranean-style climate during the cooler months of the year. You can also spend time exploring the known 2,000 plant and animals species by swimming, snorkeling, […] The post Channel Islands Is A Little-Known National Park In Southern California That Is Perfect For Your Next Outing appeared first on Only In Your State.
Lifestylelonelyplanet.com

See the Grand Canyon dusted in snow: the best time to visit Arizona

Arizona is bold, big (114,000 square miles) and has plenty to brag about. Framed by New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, California, and with Mexico at its southern reaches – it gets more than 300 days of sunshine a year and has four distinct seasons. So when is the best time to visit Arizona?
Gunnison, COGunnison Times

A home, not a camper

It was 1992 when Shay Michelle Davis called a van down by the river home. She would bathe in Ohio Creek, dunking her head in the frigid water. A single cooler served as a refrigerator. Davis took a gym class early in the morning where she stored her toiletries in...
Posted by
Mens Journal

The Best Air Mattresses for Camping, Truck Beds & Minivans

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. There’s nothing like going away on a trip....

Comments / 0

Community Policy